Jorginho reveals why it is impossible not to like Havertz

Kai Havertz has hit top form in recent matches and the German is now a player a good number of Arsenal fans love.

But that was not the case at the start of the season when he struggled to make an impact and looked lost on the pitch.

He was signed to replace Granit Xhaka, who had been in very good form for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

However, his transfer was not inspiring, and it seemed the Gunners would not get value for their money.

Fans always complained about him at the end of games, especially if the team failed to win.

But his teammates and manager seem to enjoy working with the ex-Chelsea man and see what others do not see.

Jorginho has now spoken about Havertz and claimed it is impossible to dislike the German.

‘If you know football, it’s not possible that you don’t like Kai. It’s impossible,’ Jorginho told The Athletic Football Podcast.

‘But when you play beside him, it’s just different. You see straight away his qualities and what he can offer you.’

Havertz has made a slow start to life at the club, but in the last few weeks, he has done brilliantly for us.

We hope he maintains his fine run of form and if he does, we can be sure that we have a terrific player on our hands.

