Jorginho says Arsenal deserved to win against Nottingham Forest

Jorginho insists that Arsenal deserved to win their match against Nottingham Forest after dropping yet more crucial points in the title race.

Forest held the Gunners to a goalless draw in a game that many had expected Mikel Arteta’s side to win comfortably. Arsenal dominated possession and created several opportunities, but they were unable to break down a resilient Forest defence.

Despite Arsenal’s efforts, Forest proved to be a stubborn opponent, defending resolutely and even coming close to causing an upset with a few dangerous counter-attacks. It was a frustrating night for the Gunners, who knew they needed all three points to maintain pressure on the league leaders.

Jorginho, who started the game and put in an good performance in midfield, was disappointed that his experience and control in the middle of the park were not enough to secure victory. Arsenal will undoubtedly feel they should have done better, but the Italian midfielder believes they did enough to earn the win.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Jorginho shared his frustration:

“Yeah, a frustrating draw because we wanted to win.

“We pushed as much as we could, we had the chances, we didn’t win and that’s the frustrating part. And then you need to also look and be realistic that this is a tough place to come and win. I think only two teams came here and won and we could have been one of them.

“We controlled the game, they didn’t create anything really dangerous, they only had counter-attacks and I think we deserved to win, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

While Arsenal may feel unlucky not to have secured all three points, the reality is that results matter more than performances. In a title race, there is little room for excuses, and failing to convert dominance into victories has cost them dearly.

If Arsenal are to remain in contention for the Premier League title, they must be more clinical and learn from these dropped points. Their next matches will be crucial, and they cannot afford to let further opportunities slip away.