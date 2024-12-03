Jorginho sets a Ballon d’Or target for Saka as England waits for another winner

Jorginho came close to clinching the Ballon d’Or in 2021 after a remarkable year in which he won both the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy. Despite his achievements, the coveted individual honour eluded him, a decision that remains debated among fans and pundits alike. Now at Arsenal, Jorginho has identified a new talent he believes could break England’s long drought of Ballon d’Or winners: Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been a revelation for Arsenal, establishing himself as a key player for the Gunners and the England national team. His consistency, maturity, and ability to perform in crucial moments have positioned him as one of the brightest talents in world football. According to Jorginho, Saka possesses the attributes required to join the exclusive list of Ballon d’Or winners, and he hasn’t hesitated to share his belief in the winger’s potential.

Speaking to The Sun, Jorginho revealed his high regard for Saka, stating:

“[Saka] is unbelievable… world class. I said to him: ‘I want to see you win the Ballon d’Or.’ I said that because I believe in him. I hope he believes in himself as well.”

Saka’s ability to inspire Arsenal to major silverware, such as the Premier League or Champions League, could play a pivotal role in making him a serious contender for the award. England has long awaited a Ballon d’Or winner, with Jude Bellingham recently coming close in the latest edition but falling short.

Arsenal fans and football enthusiasts alike will hope Jorginho’s confidence in Saka proves prophetic. If Saka continues to perform at his current level and contributes to significant team achievements, he could indeed be the next Englishman to claim football’s highest individual honour.