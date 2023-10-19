Jorginho speaks about Arsenal and hopes “egos never take over”

Jorginho has reaffirmed his delight at playing alongside the current group of Arsenal players, emphasising their humility and willingness to learn.

The Brazilian-Italian joined the club less than a year ago as Arsenal sought to strengthen their squad with more experienced players. Having previously enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea, he brings a wealth of professional experience.

Throughout his career, Jorginho has shared the dressing room with a variety of personalities, and he believes the Arsenal players stand out for their unique qualities, including their humility and openness to learning.

Jorginho told the club’s website:

“I think we are very, very close as a team.

“I can feel it is a special group because it’s a humble group of boys that all have their minds open to learn, to listen, to improve and to give opinions, too.

“So as long as we don’t put our individual ego in front of the team, this group can be special. I see it can be that way, and I hope the egos never take over. I hope the team always comes first, because then the enjoyment is way bigger than just being an individual.”

Jorginho has had a long career, so he qualifies to tell us how good our dressing room is, and the players deserve credit for how they relate with each other.

Mikel Arteta has also done a superb job of creating a family-like feeling among the club’s players.

Jorginho will hope to get more involved in our matches as he has not played much since the term began.

