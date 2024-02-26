Jorginho thinks Arsenal being considered underdogs in the title race is good

Jorginho insists he is always happy to be considered an underdog and wants Arsenal to use that tag to their advantage.

The Gunners are in a three-horse race to win the Premier League alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

The other two clubs have more experience in winning the competition, having secured the title in the last four seasons.

Arsenal came close last term, and their inexperience cost them the title. So, most people still consider them pretenders in this race.

Liverpool and City seem to have more than it takes to win, and they are ahead of Arsenal, but Jorginho does not think that is a bad thing. The Italian insists he loves to be an underdog.

The Euro 2020 winner explains, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“I like to be underdogs.

“Let people speak, we need to stay humble, keep working hard and keep believing. Then we’ll see where we are going to get.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As underdogs, we are playing under less pressure because even if we do not win the title, people will say they always knew we wouldn’t.

This puts the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool and allows us to just continue winning games and staying close to them as we wait for one to drop points so we can overtake them.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…