Jorginho urges Arsenal to stay focused after beating Liverpool

Jorginho, who delivered a standout performance in Arsenal’s crucial victory against Liverpool, has emphasised the importance of maintaining focus and composure in the aftermath of the wild celebrations that ensued.

Following their impressive 3-1 triumph, Mikel Arteta’s side catapulted back into contention in the Premier League title race, significantly altering the landscape of the competition. The result against Liverpool not only rejuvenated Arsenal’s aspirations for the title but also injected a sense of unpredictability into the race, with three clubs now vying for the championship.

The exuberant celebrations that followed the win have drawn criticism in the ensuing week, prompting Jorginho to advocate for a measured and disciplined approach in the upcoming fixtures.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think we need to focus, as I always said, game by game.

“The Liverpool game is gone now and we need to focus on West Ham and the next one after that and the next one after that.

“If we want to stay in the race, we need to focus on each game and give everything we can in every single game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Liverpool was a big statement, but we have to follow that result with more wins, and our next game against West Ham could be tougher.

They defeated us at the Emirates at the end of 2023, and we have to show we are back in our best shape by defeating them in this game.

STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from @inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…