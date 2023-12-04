Jorginho warns Arsenal about what to expect at Luton Town

Jorginho has issued a warning to his Arsenal teammates about what they can expect in their next game against Luton.

The Gunners are set to face the Premier League minnows, who have been picking up points in their bid to avoid relegation.

Luton has proven to be a challenging opponent for big teams this season, with Liverpool narrowly avoiding defeat and securing a 1-1 draw. Additionally, they made life difficult for Manchester United, even though they ultimately lost 1-0.

As the current leaders in the Premier League table, Arsenal is eager to maintain their position. Despite being favourites against Luton, there is a risk of underestimating their opponent.

Jorginho emphasises that underestimating Luton would be a serious mistake that could prove costly, and he wants his teammates to be fully aware of the challenges they may face in the upcoming match.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“I am sure it is going to be a hot atmosphere because the excitement there is so high.

“I think we are expecting a really difficult game and we need to be ready for that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We must treat every opponent with utmost respect and have to be at our best in the game against Luton.

If we underestimate them, they have shown in the last weeks that they could make us pay.

