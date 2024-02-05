Jorginho was Arteta’s star Arsenal player in dominant Liverpool win – Who would you chose?

Arsenal reminded the Premier League world of their title credentials with a crucial 3-1 victory against league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, drastically closing the gap at the top.

The game began well for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Bukayo Saka putting Arsenal ahead early on, only for a bizarre own goal from Gabriel Magalhaes to bring Liverpool level before halftime. However, Arsenal’s tenacity was clear, and they seized control of the game 20 minutes before the end of the second half through Martinelli.

A late red card for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate worsened the visitors’ troubles, allowing Leandro Trossard to seal the victory in stoppage time with his fifth league goal.

Everyone had a hero in that game, and mine was Jorginho. With Partey out, Jorginho convinced me that he should start every match. His position alongside Rice was ideal for him. He was incredible, especially with his one-touch passes. I thought he was reliable and error-free. If we get that from him on a consistent basis, do you think that will be our midfield three from now until May? It ought to be.

I don’t suppose anyone will object to Arteta giving the Italian a chance in his lineups going forward. Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice might bring success to the Emirates.

Here are Jorginho’s stats by numbers vs. Liverpool:

70 touches

24 passes in the final third

7 duels won

4 interceptions

3 aerial duels won

2 tackles

2 clearances

2 fouls won

1 chance created

Do you agree that Jorginho was Arsenal’s Man of the Match? Arteta does….

Mikel Arteta in Jorginho: "His biggest quality is that he makes the people around him better. He connects everybody and he was unbelievable [against Liverpool]. He was man of the match. I have always said that he is an example, a role model. For all the kids, for everybody at the… pic.twitter.com/1TuHW2apYI — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) February 5, 2024

