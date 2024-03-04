Jorginho’s agent claims remaining at Arsenal is the midfielder’s priority

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, strongly emphasises that the midfielder’s top priority is securing a new contract with Arsenal, despite ongoing reports linking him to various other teams.

The Italian has become a pivotal player for Arsenal since the beginning of the year, and the supporters are keen on retaining him. Despite this, Arsenal has not exercised their option to extend his contract for at least one more season, and Jorginho is attracting interest from several clubs, particularly in Italy.

While he could engage in talks with Serie A teams, Jorginho remains focused on aiding Arsenal in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Santos, though entertaining the notion of Jorginho playing in Italy next season, acknowledges that the midfielder has prioritised waiting for a new contract with Arsenal. Only if Arsenal decides not to extend his deal, leading it to expire in the summer, will Jorginho consider exploring other options.

He said, as quoted by Milan Live: “We will evaluate every proposal that comes to the table. But the priority is the renewal with Arsenal because he gets along very well with everyone, but with his contract expiring we hope the team that wants what is best for him arrives.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been fantastic for us in the last few months, and we have to keep him in the group beyond this term.

He deserves a new deal and probably a longer one to show there is a reward for good form at the club.

