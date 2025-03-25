Jorginho’s agent has opened up about the future of the experienced midfielder

As the summer approaches, the Gunners have a few players whose contracts will be up. Jorginho is one of those players but given that he’s at the twilight of his career, an extension will be highly unlikely. Having joined from Chelsea in the beginning of 2023, the Italian has brought balance to a relatively young side in terms of experience, as well as being a reliable option in the middle of the park.

His contract will be up this summer barring a sudden twist of events and this has sparked speculations for the past few months. Brazilian outfit, Flamengo were reported to have struck a deal ahead of a summer move in January. His recent visit to Brazil sparked further rumours regarding a possible switch, with some reports suggesting he went there for negotiations. That wasn’t the case however as his agent, who traveled with him to Brazil – confirmed that he was only there on a mini vacation with family during the international break. Joao Santos (his agent) also provided an update on his client’s future. Speaking exclusively to Daily Arsenal, he said: “Jorginho has returned to London. From April 15, I will begin talks in England, including Arsenal, as well as teams from Italy, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.”

This suggests there are plenty of clubs interested in his service which will only increase his likelyhood to move in the summer. Where he might end up could be anyone’s guess but what is for certain is that we’ll have to bring in midfield reinforcements to cover for him and the potentially outgoing Thomas Partey as well. A lot of groundwork has been made on a deal for Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard will replace Jorginho and maybe even Partey in the long-term but one more midfielder will be needed alongside him. This will especially be the case if both of them were to leave at the end of the season, and currently that is the most likely outcome.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…