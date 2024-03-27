Jorginho’s agent makes new comments after Arsenal stopped talks

Jorginho has been one of the finest Arsenal players since the turn of the new year after he got more chances as a replacement for the stricken Thomas Partey.

He had been considered one of the players the club would offload in the summer, but as his performance improved, fans began to call for him to be handed a new deal.

Arsenal also know he has worked hard enough to deserve it and was speaking with his entourage, but recent reports suggest the Gunners have halted talks as they focus on other issues.

Mikel Arteta’s side is enjoying his talents and has an option to extend his deal for one more year.

The midfielder is also not looking to leave, and even after Arsenal halted talks, his agent, Joao Santos, said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s out of contract with the Gunners, we’ll talk to them because he’s doing well. If they need him from next season…”

While discussing if he client could return to Serie A, he added: “It’s always like this in football: Jorginho has played in Italy all his life, he likes it a lot, why say no?”

Jorginho has been one of our best players this term, and the midfielder seems to improve with age.

We need to make a decision on his future soon, and keeping him is a good idea, even if he will not play regularly next term.

