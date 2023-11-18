Jorginho’s agent responds to rumours that he wants to return to Italy

Jorginho’s move to Italy remains on the cards as reports link the Arsenal midfielder with a return to the Serie A.

He only moved to the Emirates in January and hasn’t even spent a year in North London, but clubs back in Italy are interested.

Juventus has had a long-standing interest in his signature and Jorginho can do well at most of the top Italian clubs.

The midfielder has previously responded to talks about his future, but it remains unclear where it lies.

Perhaps his agent could give more details, and Joao Santos has had his say on a possible return to Italy for the 31-year-old.

He said, as quoted by TV Play:

“Return to Italy? In football, never say never, today Arsenal are his priority.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has proven to be an important member of our squad in the last few matches and is a player we want to keep.

Perhaps we need to extract one more season from him before allowing him to leave the club.

But he must remain important and keep proving his worth when he plays. Otherwise, we can allow him to leave the club in the summer while signing a replacement.

