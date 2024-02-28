Jorginho’s agent talks up clubs he could join in Italy

It appears that this could be Jorginho’s final season with Arsenal. The Italian midfielder has been outstanding recently, emerging as one of Arsenal’s standout performers in 2024 and playing a crucial role in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Despite his exceptional contributions, Jorginho’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of this season. While Arsenal is impressed with his performances, there is a risk of losing him in the summer if they do not take prompt action to activate an extension to his current deal.

Arsenal has the option to extend Jorginho’s stay, and while they seem relaxed about his future, the midfielder himself is not pushing for a resolution. However, his agent is actively preparing for a busy summer, compiling a list of several clubs in Serie A that might be interested in signing the Euro 2020 winner if Arsenal decides to let him go.

João Santos said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I can see him fitting in well at Lazio with Mister Sarri or at Juventus with the great director [Cristiano] Giuntoli, but also at Napoli with Calzona. Inter and AC Milan are two great clubs. Roma has never been an option.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is one of our most important players, and we have to ensure he stays, considering how brilliant he has been this term.

We believe the club has a plan for him, and we have to be patient for them to show us what they have been working on.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…