Jorginho’s agent travelling to Saudi Arabia with two Pro League clubs interested

Jorginho’s future has become a prominent topic at Arsenal, especially with the midfielder delivering improved performances in recent days. Despite being one of Arsenal’s standout players in recent weeks, Jorginho has yet to sign an extension to his current deal, and with just a few months left before the transfer window reopens, speculation about his future is growing.

The midfielder’s impressive form has attracted attention from suitors, and the latest links place him on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. Both clubs are known for their financial strength and have made significant signings from top European leagues in the past year.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Jorginho’s agent is reportedly set to watch the next game between the two Saudi clubs and is on his way to Saudi Arabia. The agent could potentially hold talks about the midfielder’s future, adding another layer of intrigue to Jorginho’s ongoing contract situation at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because Jorginho has not penned a new deal, his future will remain a subject of transfer interest, but we expect the midfielder to stay because he is having a good time in our team.

