Jorginho’s Arsenal future will be sorted next year his agent has confirmed

Jorginho has only spent a season at Arsenal after joining the club in January, but his future is already the subject of speculation.

The Brazilian-Italian was signed by Mikel Arteta after he failed to land Moises Caicedo and he has been an alternative to Thomas Partey so far.

In the absence of Partey, who has been plagued by injury in the first few months of this season, Jorginho has stepped up well.

He has been a mainstay in the side in the last few weeks and his consistent performances earned him a return to the Italian national team.

His current deal does not expire until the end of this term, with Arsenal holding an option to extend it for a further year.

As he shines for the Gunners, his agent is being questioned about his future and Joao Santos responded, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Everything is at a standstill. We’ll think about it after February. However, the priority remains Arsenal.”

Jorginho has been very useful to us in the last few weeks, but that does not mean he should remain on our books if we can replace him with a younger player.

However, we cannot lose him and Thomas Partey in the same summer. Otherwise, we will be in big trouble.

