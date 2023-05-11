Jorginho’s excellence recently has raised questions about Arsenal’s future midfield setup

Jorginho’s performance in Thomas Partey’s role has left us with many questions. Questions like, “Are the Gunners better off without the former Atletico Madrid man?” Without him against Chelsea and Newcastle, Arsenal’s midfield has looked in control, with Jorginho’s calm efficiency proving to be the missing ingredient in Arsenal’s 4-game winless run prior.
Arteta has been keen to play the 4-3-3 formation, where he has two No. 8s and one central midfielder playing the traditional No. 6 role. Thomas Partey has played that role well, but in recent weeks he was just not delivering; he struggled with tracking runners, had unstable distribution, and had lapses in concentration, which exposed Arsenal’s defence. This was highlighted in the 2-2 draw with West Ham, where his flick on the edge of the box led to a penalty for the Hammers. Partey’s culpability continued during Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City, where he gave Kevin De Bruyne the freedom of the pitch to conduct City’s 4-1 win.
After falling to Manchester City, Arteta tried to get his midfield in order, resting the formerly reliable Partey for Jorginho. The Arsenal No. 20 has now started Arsenal’s last two games against Chelsea and Newcastle, and honestly speaking, the former Blue has taken his chance to impress with both hands.
Unlike Arsenal’s No. 5, Jorginho has been a steady presence in the last couple of crucial wins for Arsenal, providing the team with balance in midfield. With Jorginho in front of the back four, Xhaka and Odegaard have been able to take more risks and be more creative in their play; the two have been “cooking.” Xhaka managed two assists versus Chelsea, while Odegaard managed a brace against Chelsea and a goal versus Newcastle.
Jorginho’s positional discipline and clever distribution have enabled Arsenal’s midfield to flourish. He has been a winner for Chelsea and Italy despite missing maximum power and recovery speed; his performances for Arsenal have made him look like a transfer steal.
This season, Partey has failed to live up to expectations when it mattered, begging the question: if Caicedo joins, could he easily snatch him his spot in Arteta’s starting 11 if Arteta doesn’t stick with Jorginho?
Of course there is also Arsenal’s ongoing links with a move for Declan Rice, who would definitely be a starter next season if he arrives, but the fact is that an increased squad is needed for the Champions League next season, so it looks like Arteta and Edu have got a few things to think about once the season ends, including a future plan for Fabio Vieira….
Questions, questions, questions!
Darren N
—————————————-
Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question of if we “bottled it”
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
What is the problem?
Only a few months back all the talk was that we had no cover for Partey.
Joghinho is 31, not going to play fifty games next season, even if he is first choice plenty of games for Partey.
Utter and complete nonsense.
If Jorginho was so good as the article is making him out to be. Chelsea wouldn’t sell him to us and not for that fee.
If he was that good, Chelsea would have been in a much better position on the table
If Jorginho was our starting DM since the beginning of the season, we definitely would not be where we are currently
And what’s all this bias about? Saka’s form has also fallen recently. Yet no one is talking about him being replaced completely. Partey is widely regarded as the only world class player in our team at the moment. He’s a key reason we’re fighting for the league. His injury last season ensured we capitulated.
Jorginho has been great recently, yes, and he should keep his starting spot for the rest of the season. But reconsidering Partey’s place because of a few bad games and worse still, considering Jorginho as our starting DM next season is shallow thinking
Partey is a part of the team that made us lead EPL for many weeks. He just struggled sometimes when playing against big teams that play with almost flawless high-pressing systems
Arsenal just extended Elneny’s contract and Jorginho will have his second season, so we obviously will settle with three players for the CDM role
If Rice or Caicedo joins us, I bet they will rotate with Xhaka and Odegaard, unless Partey faces a legal issue
Jorghinho is a very capable player when he is in his comfort zone meaning when can he pretty much stand flatfooted in the same area of the field and doesn’t have to do much running, however when the pressure is on he needs players to protect and cover for him. Since he is on Arsenal’s books for another season Arteta should apply a horses for courses approach and use him wisely.
He’s the best of the pretty good bunch we have right now, but with Xhaka likely to leave (rumours of a homesick wife), and the possibility of another incoming mid or two, then we’ll be OK for next season, but Jorjinho will most likely revert to the squad and be used only when necessary.
He’s been good.