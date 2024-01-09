Jorginho’s performance was the one bright spark from the Liverpool defeat

Mikel Arteta made some changes to his Arsenal lineup versus Liverpool in order to inspire his squad to victory after they had lost their previous two games. Jorginho’s return to central midfield was one notable change.

Mikel Arteta must have believed the Italian international’s leadership, experience, and composure would be useful to his team after a poor performance against Fulham, and he was correct.

Jorginho played in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, with Kai Havertz up top. Arsenal were dominant in the first half, and the ex-Chelsea man was definitely influential in Arsenal’s build-up play. The 32-year-old took command of Arsenal’s midfield, freeing up Rice. He completed three key passes, won seven of nine duels, and made four successful tackles; he rarely has a terrible game.

Even with his influence on the game, Arteta ended up subbing him out. I don’t know about you, but I thought he should have played the entire 90 minutes; subbing him off yesterday killed Arsenal’s midfield and key passes.

There have been rumors of Arsenal pursuing Everton’s all-round midfielder, Amadou Onana, if that move goes through well and good. If not, Jorginho should not be dropped from Arteta’s starting lineup; if not a new recruit like Onana, he may be the midfielder to get Arsenal back on track until Partey returns.



