Jose Mouringo mentions Arsenal but not Man Utd when discussing top-four

Jose Mourinho includes Arsenal among the teams in contention for top-four but leaves out Man Utd.

As the race for the Champions League continues to intensify it seems that Arsenal can still get in through the door and finish inside the top four, according to Jose Mourinho.

The Tottenham manager was recently asked about his opinion of the top four race and he listed a number of teams that he believes can challenge for the Champions League places and added the Gunners.

Arsenal is currently far from the top four places and a more realistic target would be a top-six finish.

However, teams above the Gunners have been very inconsistent and that keeps the door open for Arsenal to gatecrash the top four-party, Jose Mourinho thinks that could happen.

The former Manchester United boss also claimed that the likes of Wolves and Sheffield United cannot be ruled out as well.

He said per the Sun: “Wolves and Sheffield United are fighting for the top four, [the managers] they can say no, and I understand if they say no but the reality is that they are.

“Not just because of the position that they are in the table, but because of the power and quality,

“They arrive in this situation where in the eyes of everybody they should be more than happy, they are not more than happy.

“Wolves bought an important player [Daniel Podence for £16.6m] to try to improve their situation.

“Sheffield bought an important player [Sander Berge for £22m], they beat their record in the market to try to improve their team.

“So it’s not just about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton.

“It’s not just about us. ‘It’s also about these two clubs who I have to say [are] fantastic.”

This is classic Mourinho, he knows exactly what he was doing with regards to omitting United. Give it time and he will soon start his little mind games with Arsenal, for now, he is not wrapped up in the North London rivalry and so does not feel the need to spout his rubbish, but he will.