Jose Mourinho accuses Arsenal of trying to hijack transfer

Jose Mourinho accused agent Kia Joorabchian of trying to encourage Arsenal to hijack Tottenham’s move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Danish midfielder has just completed a five-year move to Tottenham from Southampton.

The transfer took a while to get done, and the Lilywhites faced significant competition from Everton.

The Toffees reportedly had a bid for him accepted by the Saints when Tottenham delayed, but the midfielder had his mind set on joining a team that is playing European football.

Tottenham would eventually get their man, but Joorabchian revealed that Jose Mourinho accused him of trying to help Arsenal hijack the move.

The super-agent has a very close relationship with the Arsenal hierarchy and he has been responsible for taking some of his clients to the Emirates in recent seasons.

He, however, denies such allegations and used it as an example to show how people circulate untrue rumours about him.

‘When a story picks up, it goes. I was talking to Jose after Pierre signed [for Tottenham] and he said, “Ah, you were trying to get him to Arsenal”,’ Joorabchian told talkSPORT via the Metro when explaining the misconceptions around his involvement at Arsenal.

‘We never tried to get him to Arsenal. He had an offer from Everton.