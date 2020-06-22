Jose Mourinho begins mind games against Arsenal ahead of the North London derby

One of Arsenal’s game before the end of this season is the North London derby against Tottenham.

The Gunners would have some days off before facing Mourinho’s side, but their rivals would have to play four games in 11 days including the match against Mikel Arteta’s team and the Portuguese manager seems to be suggesting that the Gunners will have the advantage.

Because Mourinho’s team won’t be playing in the FA Cup having been eliminated, they face not playing a game in nine days before embarking on the marathon run of four games in 11 days.

The Portuguese manager was asked if he liked the idea of not playing for nine days and he claimed that he would have preferred to play every three days rather than have a long break before playing so many games in a few days.

Mourinho said at his Zoom pre-match press conference before taking on West Ham, as quoted by the Metro: ‘Look to be honest, I don’t like the nine days until Sheffield.

‘But I also don’t like to play three matches in six days, which is going to happen in the week where we play Arsenal.

‘And Arsenal is going to have I believe six days from the previous game to that one and we are going to play six days, three matches.

‘So I don’t like both. I like the balance. I like three days in between matches. I like a balanced situation. These nine days are of course not good for us at all.’