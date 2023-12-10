Jose Mourinho believed in Mikel Arteta when the Arsenal fans wanted him sacked

Spurs defeated Arsenal 2-0 on December 6, 2020, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Heung Min Son. Surprisingly, after that game, Jose Mourinho was eager to defend Mikel Arteta against criticism, even though fans were calling for his dismissal because Arsenal were struggling to collect results at the time; they were sitting 15th in the PL log.

“I want to give a good word to Mikel because he gave us a very difficult game,” he told Sky Sports. “Tactically, they are very good. They gave us problems.

“I can imagine tomorrow the headlines will be about them not being in a good position in the table, but I believe with these players, with Mikel, Arsenal will be Arsenal again.”

🗣 "Sometimes you don't do what you want to do because your opponent forces you in a certain direction. With Mikel Arsenal will be Arsenal again" Jose Mourinho explains why Tottenham couldn't play the way they wanted to pic.twitter.com/QXPiP4sYy2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 6, 2020

Years later, the Portuguese tactical genius was proven right.

Mikel Arteta has rebuilt Arsenal into serious title contenders since 2020–21, when he finished eighth. He has the Gunners playing in the Champions League with the best of the best.

If there was one thing that Arsenal’s decision-makers got right, it was trusting Mikel Arteta and not firing him, even though it at times felt like the right decision to make.

Arsenal has only lost once in 15 league games this season. They’ve also only lost once in the Champions League in five group games. This should not be taken lightly. The Gunners may be on the edge of something special this season, and they are fortunate to have Mikel Arteta as their coach.

The Spaniard has resurrected Arsenal as a team capable of not just playing “beautiful football” but also achieving positive results. Arsenal is Arsenal once again!

Darren N

