Jose Mourinho explains why Arsenal and Man City use so many centre-backs

One new trend in football that Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are championing is the use of centre-backs as full-backs.

Guardiola has experimented with playing games using four centre-backs in his back four. Additionally, Arsenal fans may forget that Ben White was originally a centre-back before being deployed as a right-back.

Although Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu as a right-back, he has struggled to get game time in that position as White has established himself there.

In recent games, Arteta has been fielding Jakub Kiwior as his left-back, even when Oleksandr Zinchenko is available for selection. Kiwior, originally a centre-back, has been deployed in that role.

Jose Mourinho has now spoken about these tactical choices. The Portuguese manager, who was often criticized for being too defensive during his time in the Premier League, has acknowledged the tactical evolution in football.

He says to the Telegraph:

“Look to Manchester City, look to Arsenal – just to give two examples. How many central defenders do they have in the team?

“Sometimes they have six. As a matter of principle. Then they play in other positions. They play right-back, left-back, they play midfield. But they play with five or six central defenders on the pitch. Why? If I am a journalist I would ask the manager.”

“They feel the need for defensive stability and a defensive compactness.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Managers are constantly looking for tactical inventions that will give their teams an edge, and this new system works well for us.

We trust Arteta to make a switch if it no longer works because he is on that bench to make the team win.

