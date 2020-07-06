Jose Mourinho getting salty over hilarious Arsenal social media post

The rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham is one of the fiercest in English football and Jose Mourinho has had to adopt it after becoming the manager of the Lilywhites.

The Portuguese manager is one that doesn’t shy away from a battle or speaking his mind when it concerns him and his team.

The Lilywhites have been struggling in their bid to end this season in a European place with just a few more games left to play.

They suffered a major setback when they were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United in a recent league game.

Arsenal had just beaten the Blades at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup, and they appeared to mock Tottenham’s failings.

The Gunners social media admin posted a clip of Arsenal’s win at Bramall Lane and captioned it “Here’s a reminder of how you win at Bramall Lane” with eyes and laughing emoji.

The post seemed to trigger Mourinho who hit back claiming that the Gunners only have time for such a post because they are also in a similar position to his team in their struggles this season.

He said, as quoted by Sun Sports: said: “I think if they were top of the League or fighting for top four and in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of the others.

“You only enjoy the problems of the others when you are also in trouble. So I think in the end it’s a little more about that.

“They don’t have much to celebrate – so they have to take any opportunity to do it.

“They are in a very similar situation to what we are in the table.”

Poor Jose, he really has been triggered and one can only hope that whoever posted up that post continues doing so. The more salty Mourinho gets the better.