Jose Mourinho gives Arsenal hope over Tammy Abraham

Jose Mourinho has opened the door for Arsenal to sign Tammy Abraham by insisting he would not stop the striker from returning to England.

Abraham moved to AS Roma from Chelsea in the summer after failing to get enough playing chances in London.

He has been a star turn in Italy and has become the key man for the Romans.

His form has attracted the attention of the Gunners who had wanted to sign him when he was in England.

Mikel Arteta could lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette within six months by the end of this season.

He would be supported by the club to bring new attackers in when the transfer window reopens.

Considering that Abraham has just left England, you could think it would be hard for Arsenal to sign him from Roma.

However, Mourinho insists he would not stop the striker from making a return to England.

The Portuguese gaffer tells Sky Sports: “I don’t think it’s an easy decision for a young player to leave his club, his house, his city, his country and to leave the Premier League which is of course a competition that when a player is in its hard to leave.

“He took that option and I think he took it because he trusted me. And I think in this moment, if he wants to go back to England – I don’t think he wants to no – but if he wants to go back to England he just needs to click his fingers and I’m so happy for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a boost to our chances of signing Abraham, but it doesn’t mean the striker will join us cheaply.

Roma splashed the cash to land him and they will want to recoup almost double for his signature, considering that he has become an even better player with them.