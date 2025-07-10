Jose Mourinho is eyeing a move for Arsenal forward

Leandro Trossard may be facing an uncertain future at Arsenal, as the club continues its pursuit of new attacking talents ahead of the upcoming season. The Gunners are reportedly working on deals for both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, and the arrival of either could significantly reduce Trossard’s role in the squad.

The Belgian international has been an important and dependable figure since joining Arsenal, regularly featuring in Mikel Arteta’s plans. His versatility and technical ability have made him a valuable asset, and he has often stepped up in key moments. Arteta has shown great trust in him, and his contributions have not gone unnoticed.

A Shift in Squad Dynamics

Despite the manager’s appreciation for Trossard, the potential arrival of new attackers may force Arsenal to reassess his role within the team. With growing competition in forward areas, Trossard may be pushed further down the pecking order. As a player who still has much to offer, he may not be content with reduced playing time.

There is growing speculation that this summer could mark the end of his time at the Emirates. Trossard is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, and the possibility of a transfer is very real. His departure would not be due to a lack of quality but rather the evolving structure of Arsenal’s squad.

Interest from Turkey

According to Fotospor, Trossard is a target for Fenerbahçe, where José Mourinho is keen to bring him in as part of his project. The Turkish side is actively searching for top-tier talent, and the Belgian forward is seen as a strong addition. The report suggests that Fenerbahçe could soon enter into serious negotiations with Arsenal to secure his signature.

Trossard remains a skilled and experienced player, but with the likelihood of additional attackers joining the club, his path to regular football in North London appears increasingly limited. If the right offer arrives, both parties may view this summer as the appropriate time for a move.

