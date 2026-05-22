Jose Mourinho makes a decision on the future of Arsenal target

After Eduardo Camavinga missed out on a place in the France squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, speculation quickly intensified regarding his future at Real Madrid.

The reports immediately attracted Arsenal’s attention, who have been monitoring the midfielder for several months as they continue searching for elite additions to strengthen their squad.

Camavinga has long been admired by Arsenal, dating back to his emergence in Ligue 1, and the club have remained interested in the Frenchman despite the difficulties involved in negotiating with Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are widely known for rarely selling important players unless they are prepared to move on from them, making any potential transfer extremely complicated.

Mourinho Wants Camavinga To Stay

As reported by Fichajes, incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has now intervened to block any possibility of Camavinga leaving the club this summer.

The report claims Mourinho is eager to work with the midfielder and has instructed Real Madrid to keep him as part of the squad for next season.

Camavinga is still viewed as an important player at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the club remain focused on maintaining a squad capable of continuing their dominance at the highest level of European football.

Real Madrid are determined to remain among the strongest teams in world football, which has further reduced the chances of a departure for one of their most talented midfielders.

Arsenal Facing Transfer Frustration

For Arsenal, the latest developments represent another setback in their long-running pursuit of the French international.

The Gunners had hoped uncertainty surrounding his international future might increase the possibility of him considering a move away from Madrid.

However, Mourinho’s reported decision to keep Camavinga in the squad appears to have ended any realistic chance of a transfer during the upcoming window.

Arsenal may now have to wait until next summer to reassess the situation and determine whether the midfielder remains part of Real Madrid’s long-term plans.

Despite the disappointment, the club are expected to continue monitoring his situation closely while also exploring alternative midfield targets ahead of next season.