Jose Mourinho makes an Arsenal Premier League admission

Jose Mourinho admits he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League this season as Mikel Arteta’s side remains in the title race.

Arsenal tops the Premier League standings at the moment after an impressive campaign last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s men are eager to end a two-decade wait to be champions of England and are competing with Liverpool and Manchester City for the crown.

This season’s title race is far from straightforward, but Arsenal has remained in the mix to be champions.

Arteta’s side, however, has to overcome a reputation for capitulating when it matters most.

Asked who he thought could be champions of England, Mourinho said to John Obi Mikel’s ‘Obi One’ podcast: ‘I would say Man City 51 per cent and Liverpool 49 per cent.’

However, he added about Arsenal:

‘Honestly, rivalry apart, I would like them to win.

‘Of course, Chelsea and Man United are not going to win it. Out of these three, I would be happy for Arsenal to do it. I would be really happy for them to break that thing.

‘It is because when the cumulation of matches starts coming, Man City have two teams.’

We have not won the league for a very long time, so we can understand why most people do not think we can win it.

But we must stay focused and continue to win our games one at a time.

