Jose Mourinho makes two Arsenal targets his transfer priority

Two Arsenal summer targets, Issa Diop and Raul Jimenez have become priority signings for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, claims FootMercato.

The Portuguese manager has seen his team struggle in defence and their attack this season, and he is determined to change that.

He became Spurs manager after their poor start under Mauricio Pochettino led to the sacking of the Argentine manager.

He soon lost Harry Kane to injury, and he has had to rely on some poor quality players in his defence too.

The report from FootMercato is claiming that the former Chelsea boss wants the defender and attacker to improve his team, but he will have to beat Arsenal to their signatures.

The same report states that Diop has emerged as a top defence target for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his team.

The French defender has been one of the most reliable members of a struggling West Ham side this season and Arteta wants him as a member of his new-look defence next season.

Raul Jimenez has continued to impress for Wolves in the Premier League and the Europa League.

Arsenal apparently considers him to be the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mourinho is uncertain if Harry Kane will stay as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, and Jimenez is proven enough to replace the England captain.

Let’s be honest, it is never a genuine transfer period without Tottenham being linked with the same players as Arsenal.