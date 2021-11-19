Jose Mourinho not giving up on signing Arsenal star

Jose Mourinho could return for Granit Xhaka, according to a report in Italy.

AS Roma targeted the Swiss midfielder in the last transfer window, but Arsenal tied him down to a new contract instead.

He remains one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men, but the Gunners might be forced to reject another approach from Roma soon.

Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by The Sun, claims there is a good possibility that Mourinho would return to sign him again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been nursing an injury for over a month now.

In his absence, Arsenal has been in fine form with the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland Niles deputising very well.

He is likely to reclaim his starting place in the team when he returns to full fitness.

If that happens, Arteta would confirm once again that the former Borussia Monchengladbach man is in his plans.

Xhaka has always divided opinions among Arsenal’s fans, but Arteta is very sure of the values he brings to the team.

Fans would hope he can combine well with Thomas Partey to form a successful long-term midfield partnership that would help the club win several trophies.