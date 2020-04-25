Jose Mourinho phones Arsenal target to convince him to move to Tottenham instead

Jose Mourinho is hoping to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Thomas Meunier and has phoned the defender to join him at Spurs, claims the Daily Mail.

Meunier is in the final months of his current PSG deal and it looks certain that he would leave the French capital.

He has been a PSG player since 2016 and has become one of their most important players in recent seasons. He has made over 20 appearances for them this season, yet he looks set not to be a part of their future.

Mikel Arteta, so claims the Mail, has made him one of his top targets to move to the Emirates when the transfer window reopens.

Because of the economic impact of the coronavirus, the Gunners may be forced to rely on loan deals and free transfers in the next transfer window, and Meunier is a top-quality free agent.

The same report states that José Mourinho is just as keen as Arteta to land the Belgian and the former Chelsea boss has taken the competition to a new level by calling the defender.

Mourinho sees him as a good competition to Serge Aurier, who has been an ever-present since the Portuguese boss took charge of them.

Arteta has also been frustrated by the constant injury that Hector Bellerin has been suffering recently and Meunier’s signing could make the Gunners cash in on the former Barcelona man.