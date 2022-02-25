Jose Mourinho refuses to give up on signing Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka was the subject of interest from AS Roma in the summer, with Jose Mourinho relentlessly pursuing a transfer for the Swiss midfielder.

The Italians couldn’t agree on a fee with Arsenal, and he remained at the Emirates.

The midfielder has since signed a new contract at the club until 2024.

That should be enough to discourage any suitor from pursuing a transfer for him.

However, Calciomercato claims Roma is still very interested in a move for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

The report claims Mourinho remains keen to work with the former Arsenal captain, and his side will make an offer for him again when this season ends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has remained an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, and the Spanish manager has continued to use him.

The midfielder is one of the experienced players at the Emirates right now and the club will continue to rely on him.

However, every player has a price, and Roma could get Arsenal to sell if they offer good money in the summer.

Arsenal has already been linked with a move for several midfielders who could easily replace Xhaka, should he leave the club.

It would be interesting to see how much the Romans will offer when they return to sign him.