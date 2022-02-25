Jose Mourinho refuses to give up on signing Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka was the subject of interest from AS Roma in the summer, with Jose Mourinho relentlessly pursuing a transfer for the Swiss midfielder.
The Italians couldn’t agree on a fee with Arsenal, and he remained at the Emirates.
The midfielder has since signed a new contract at the club until 2024.
That should be enough to discourage any suitor from pursuing a transfer for him.
However, Calciomercato claims Roma is still very interested in a move for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.
The report claims Mourinho remains keen to work with the former Arsenal captain, and his side will make an offer for him again when this season ends.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Xhaka has remained an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, and the Spanish manager has continued to use him.
The midfielder is one of the experienced players at the Emirates right now and the club will continue to rely on him.
However, every player has a price, and Roma could get Arsenal to sell if they offer good money in the summer.
Arsenal has already been linked with a move for several midfielders who could easily replace Xhaka, should he leave the club.
It would be interesting to see how much the Romans will offer when they return to sign him.
If Granit is sold, we should replace him with Correra
from athletico Madrid..
I’d go for sanches or tielemans.
If we make the CL players like Xhaka Lacazettte Saliba Guendouzie Niles may all be needed to expand the playing resources.
But if we miss out on the CL then Xhaka, Laca, Guendouzie and Niles will all definitely go and Saliba may stay at Marseilles if they make CL.
It all depends on results
Right now while the going is good and the fans are on board would be a propitious time for Josh to take the contract extension out of the draw lay it on the table in front of our manager and hand Mikel the quill.
@fairfan…. The quill? How old are you, young man?
Anyway, that’s another feather in your cap!
Does he need a lift to the airport?
But seriously now he is doing really well lately. But we should still bring in a better player