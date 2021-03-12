Jose Mourinho taking a risk dismissing Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has aimed a sly dig at Arsenal after claiming that he isn’t paying attention to Arsenal because they are below his team on the league table.

Arsenal faces Spurs in the Premier League next with both teams looking to push into the European places at the end of the season.

After collecting 45 points from 27 Premier League games, Spurs are 7th on the league table.

Arsenal hasn’t reached the 40-point mark and is currently 10th on the league table with 38 points.

Mikel Arteta’s side is having a troubled season, but they will go into the north London derby with some confidence after they beat Olympiacos 3-1 in the Europa League.

That win means they have lost none of their last four matches in all competitions, three of them have been wins.

However, Mourinho cares less about the Gunners’ form and says he is only looking at the teams above them on the table.

‘I look up, I don’t look down,’ said Mourinho via Mail Sport.

‘If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us, I would look to them but because we have seven points more than them, I don’t look down.

‘We always look to the next game and if it was Aston Villa or Newcastle next it would be exactly the same feeling.

‘We feel we are better than the position we have in the table and we want to improve our position so we need points for that.

‘It doesn’t matter the opponent. It doesn’t matter if it is a London derby.

‘The fact is it is the fourth in a row in the Premier League, it’s a Premier League match, three points are there to fight for and that’s what we’re going to try to do.’