Jose Mourinho urges Granit Xhaka to get vaccinated and gets three-word response

Swiss international manager Murat Yakin has confirmed that Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka was the only player in his squad not vaccinated for Coronavirus, and Jose Mourinho has urged him to get the jab.

The midfielder was called up to play for his country over the international break, but is now forced to miss the three fixtures having tested as positive for Covid-19.

This was quickly followed by Yakin to name Xhaka as the only unvaccinated player within his squad, leading to an outcry from a number of people, and one who popped up on Instagram to tell him to get the vaccine was Jose Mourinho, who was believed to be keen on signing him from Arsenal during the summer.

On a three-day old Instagram post of Xhaka’s (as found quoted at Football.London), where had posted about his excitement of joining up with his international squad, Jose replied with: ‘Get the jab Granit and be safe’.

The Arsenal star simply replied with: ‘Thank you mister’.

I can’t help but feel that the reply was a little dry, although it could be that the midfielder simply was responding to Mourinho telling him to ‘be safe’.

Did Xhaka’s reply seem odd to anybody else? Could there be some love lost over his failed move this summer?

Patrick