Jose Mourinho wants Arsenal target at Real Madrid

Morten Hjulmand is a well-known Arsenal supporter, and the Gunners have long admired the Sporting Club midfielder, having monitored his progress since his time at Lecce in Serie A.

The Denmark international has developed into one of the most accomplished and experienced midfielders in European football. During his spell with Sporting, he has played a key role in the club’s success and has helped them secure multiple trophies.

His performances have attracted interest from several clubs over recent seasons, yet Sporting have consistently resisted offers and remained determined to keep hold of him. As a result, a transfer has not materialised despite the growing attention surrounding the midfielder.

Sporting Open to Summer Sale

This summer, however, Sporting appear willing to consider his departure if the right offer is presented. The midfielder is also believed to be ready for a fresh challenge away from Lisbon after enjoying a successful period with the Portuguese side.

That situation could provide Arsenal with a significant opportunity to finally secure the services of a player they have admired for a considerable time. The club are expected to continue assessing potential midfield reinforcements as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Despite Arsenal’s long-standing interest, any move for Hjulmand is unlikely to be straightforward given the level of competition expected for his signature.

Real Madrid Could Challenge Arsenal

According to Sport Witness, Hjulmand is among the players Jose Mourinho wants to add to his squad, and the manager has reportedly urged the Real Madrid hierarchy to pursue a move for the midfielder.

The reported interest from Real Madrid could create a major obstacle for Arsenal in the race to secure his signature. The Spanish giants remain one of the most attractive destinations in world football, and many players find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to join the club.

As a result, Arsenal may face a challenging battle if both clubs decide to actively pursue the midfielder during the transfer window.

However, Hjulmand’s lifelong support for Arsenal could prove to be an important factor. His affection for the Gunners may strengthen their position and could ultimately influence his decision if he is forced to choose between multiple destinations, potentially giving him the chance to fulfil his ambition of playing at the Emirates.

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