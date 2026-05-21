Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to challenge for Arsenal target

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt full-back Nathaniel Brown, with the Gunners reportedly considering a summer approach for the defender.

The German youngster has emerged as one of the standout players in his position in the Bundesliga this season and is widely expected to attract major interest during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal have continued to monitor his progress closely and reportedly view him as one of the top talents currently playing in the German top flight.

Real Madrid Enter The Race

Despite Arsenal’s strong interest, they are not the only club pursuing Brown ahead of the summer transfer window.

As reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid have now joined the race for the defender and are also considering a move to bring him to Spain.

The report claims Brown is among the players Jose Mourinho has recommended to the Spanish giants ahead of the next transfer window.

Mourinho is reportedly expected to become the next manager of Real Madrid, and the club are preparing to strengthen the squad with several new additions before next season begins.

Brown is believed to be one of the players Mourinho wants added to his team as part of Madrid’s plans for the future.

The growing interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs highlights the level of progress Brown has made during his time in Germany.

Arsenal Hope Success Can Help

Arsenal will hope their recent achievements can strengthen their position in the race for the defender’s signature.

The Gunners have just secured the Premier League title and continue to receive praise for the style of football implemented by Mikel Arteta.

That success could make Arsenal an especially attractive destination for young players looking to continue their development while competing for major honours.

Brown may also view the opportunity to work under Arteta as a positive factor, particularly given Arsenal’s reputation for improving emerging talent in recent seasons.

Although Real Madrid remain one of the biggest clubs in world football, Arsenal will believe they can convince Brown to choose north London instead when the transfer window officially opens this summer.