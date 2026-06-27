Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to hijack Arsenal’s move for Ligue 1 youngster

Real Madrid have long been viewed as the club most likely to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille despite strong interest from Arsenal, and that situation could still develop during this summer’s transfer window.

The teenager has attracted significant attention with his mature performances for both Lille and the Morocco national team, with many expecting him to change clubs after the World Cup. Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring him for months and are believed to have been working on a possible move for the midfielder.

Real Madrid Enters the Race

According to Metro Sport, Jose Mourinho wants to work with the highly rated youngster and has asked Real Madrid to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Real Madrid already possesses several elite midfielders within their squad, but the Spanish giants reportedly do not want to miss the opportunity to sign Bouaddi because they consider him too talented to ignore.

The midfielder has impressed observers with his calmness and intelligence on the ball, often performing with the composure of a far more experienced player despite his young age.

Arsenal Hope For Advantage

Arsenal remain interested in securing his signature and could still believe they have an advantage in the race for the player due to the pathway potentially available at the Emirates Stadium.

Both Arsenal and Real Madrid possess strong competition for places in midfield, although Bouaddi may feel he has a greater chance of earning consistent playing time in North London if he proves he is ready for the next step in his development.

The decision over his future is likely to depend on where he believes he can continue progressing while also receiving regular opportunities at senior level.

With interest continuing to grow following his performances at club and international level, Bouaddi is expected to remain one of the most closely watched young midfielders during the remainder of the transfer window.

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