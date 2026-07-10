Jose Mourinho wants two Arsenal defenders at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been one of the busiest clubs in Europe this summer as they look to strengthen their squad after appointing Jose Mourinho as their manager.

The Spanish giants have gone two consecutive seasons without winning a major trophy, and they are determined to change that during the upcoming campaign. Mourinho has been entrusted with leading that revival, having previously demonstrated his ability to deliver success during his first spell in charge of the club.

Madrid are keen to provide the Portuguese manager with the quality he believes is required to compete for major honours, and defensive reinforcements have reportedly become one of the club’s leading priorities.

Mourinho Identifies Defensive Targets

According to Fichajes, Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to sign several defenders during the current transfer window, including two players currently at Arsenal.

The report claims that the Real Madrid manager wants the club to pursue Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori, believing both defenders would significantly improve his squad ahead of the new season.

Mourinho reportedly views the pair as important additions who could strengthen his defensive options and help build a more competitive team capable of challenging for silverware.

Arsenal Reluctant to Sell

Despite Real Madrid’s reported interest, Arsenal are not expected to make negotiations straightforward. The Gunners are determined to retain their leading players as they continue building a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Convincing Arsenal to part with either Hincapie or Calafiori is therefore likely to prove difficult, particularly given the club’s ambitions for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Real Madrid may continue exploring their options in the coming weeks, but any attempt to secure one of Arsenal’s defenders is expected to require significant negotiations. With Mourinho eager to strengthen his back line, the Spanish club will hope they can persuade Arsenal to consider a deal.

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