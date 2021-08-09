Jose Mourinho’s Roma prepares 32m euros offer for Arsenal target

Tammy Abraham is heading out of Chelsea as the Blues close in on signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

The Englishman has struggled to play under Thomas Tuchel, but Mikel Arteta likes him.

The Spanish manager has watched as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to score goals since the start of last season and knows he needs another hitman that can deliver for him.

Arsenal has an abundance of strikers, but there is hardly one that stands out among the likes of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun.

Abraham could represent an upgrade to most of them, but Arsenal might miss out on signing him, according to a new report.

Todofichajes claims that AS Roma is also on the hunt for his signature in this transfer window with Jose Mourinho’s new club searching for some reinforcements in the Premier League.

The report claims that Roma is close to selling Edin Dzeko and they have made Abraham the striker to replace the Bosnian.

Chelsea wants to sell him for 40m euros, but Roma believes that figure is too much and they are preparing a 32m euros offer for his signature.

They are putting the finishing touches on the sale of Dzeko and as soon as they get that done, they will bid for Abraham.