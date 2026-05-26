Josh Kroenke conscious of Arsenal’s need to strengthen their team again

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has insisted that the club will not become complacent after finally ending their long wait to be crowned Premier League champions, as preparations are already underway for further investment in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were among the most active sides in the previous transfer window, strengthening key areas of their squad. That recruitment strategy has now paid off, with Arsenal lifting the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final in the same campaign.

Despite that success, there is a clear understanding within the club that continued improvement will be required if they are to maintain their position at the top of English football. Rivals are expected to invest heavily in their own squads over the summer, increasing the pressure on Arsenal to respond accordingly.

Arsenal Preparing for Continued Competition

Kroenke has emphasised that the work behind the scenes has already begun as Arsenal aim to stay ahead of their competitors. The club’s hierarchy are assessing areas where further improvement can be made, both on and off the pitch, to ensure sustained success in the coming seasons.

As quoted by Metro Sport, Kroenke said:

“The business never stops.

“Right now, there are already other teams who are trying to strengthen and come at us for next season.

“We need to be aware of that. We’ve already had a few different conversations about different areas where we think we can improve on and off the pitch.

“I am looking forward to getting that going this summer but it’s going to be an interesting one because of the World Cup. Fortunately, everyone is coming to the United States so I don’t have to travel.”

Focus Shifts to Sustaining Success

Arsenal’s achievements have raised expectations significantly, with supporters now looking towards continued domestic dominance and further European progress. However, the club’s leadership remains aware that maintaining their position will require ongoing squad development.

With transfer planning already underway, Arsenal are aiming to build on their breakthrough season and establish themselves as consistent challengers for major honours in the years ahead.