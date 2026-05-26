Josh Kroenke conscious of Arsenal’s need to strengthen their team again

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I think it’s going to be an interesting transfer window.
I said it in an article prior, I am expecting ruthlessness from Arteta, like we’ve seen in the past.
I just hope all is within reason and it won’t upset the apple cart…
A bold move for Newcastle Tanoli, would in no way surprise.
Time will tell if Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will come, we’ve seen in the Pass PSG is not afraid to move on players, Mppabe is a prime example.
And with Cassinviga available, it will be interesting what Josh whispered in the young Spanish ears