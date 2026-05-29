Josh Kroenke hails Declan Rice for his attitude after viral moment against Man City

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has spoken about his reaction to Declan Rice’s now-famous comments following the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal believed they needed to avoid defeat in that match to maintain a strong chance of winning the Premier League title, but the loss allowed Manchester City to re-enter the title race.

City were then required to win their remaining matches to stay in contention, but they dropped points, including a draw against Everton, which shifted momentum back towards Arsenal.

The Gunners ultimately went on to secure the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years, and they have continued to establish themselves as genuine contenders for major honours, including the Champions League.

Rice’s defining mentality moment

The match against City has become particularly memorable not only for its impact on the title race, but also for the post-match reaction of Rice, who insisted that “It’s not done” despite the defeat.

Kroenke has since reflected on that moment, highlighting the midfielder’s mentality as a key example of the belief within the squad during a pivotal stage of the season.

The incident has since been widely viewed as symbolic of Arsenal’s resilience and determination during their title-winning campaign.

Kroenke praises Arsenal mentality

According to The Sun, Kroenke said:

“I thought Declan Rice’s mentality after Manchester City away was spot on: ‘It’s not done’.”

“I was glad to hear the fans singing his name and saying the other day because at that moment it wasn’t done.”

“And I think our group still believed, even if the rest of the world had started to move on.”

His comments underline the importance of leadership and mentality within the squad, with Rice’s influence seen as a defining factor in maintaining belief during a critical phase of the season.

Arsenal’s eventual title triumph has since been linked to moments like this, where key players helped reinforce confidence when the pressure was at its highest.

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