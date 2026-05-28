Josh Kroenke reflects on what Arsenal had to go back to go forward

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has reflected on the moment he had to explain to his father, Stan Kroenke, that the club required a full reset when Mikel Arteta was appointed manager.
Following several underwhelming seasons under Arsène Wenger, Arsenal parted ways with the French manager in the summer of 2018, with Unai Emery brought in as his successor. Emery spent one season in charge and guided the team to the Europa League final, but he was ultimately replaced by Arteta at the end of 2019.
Arteta arrived after gaining experience as assistant manager at Manchester City, where he worked within one of the most successful structures in English football. That exposure gave him a clear understanding of the standards required at the highest level, standards he felt were not being met at Arsenal at the time.
Cultural Reset at Arsenal
According to Kroenke, the club recognised that bigger changes were needed beyond just managerial appointments, particularly regarding the overall culture within the organisation. He explained that discussions within the ownership group led to the conclusion that Arsenal needed to take a step back to move forward more effectively.
He added that the period leading into late 2019 marked a transition phase, during which it became increasingly clear that structural and cultural changes were essential if the club was to return to competing at the top level consistently.
Arteta’s Appointment and Long Term Vision
When Kroenke met with Arteta, the conversation was not solely focused on tactics and football philosophy, but also on rebuilding the club’s identity and culture. That shared understanding was central to the decision to appoint him as manager.
Speaking via the Daily Mail, Kroenke said:
‘In the summer of 2019, that’s when it kind of settled in me and I remember talking to my father saying we probably had to maybe take a step back to eventually go forward.
‘And so when we arrived to that December and it’s kind of a transition period, we could really see that the club was in a place where we needed to really reinvent the culture.
‘And so when I sat with Mikel, you know, he had all of his football tactics, but the conversation that I really recall was one about culture. So to see where we are today is a testament to what Mikel and his staff have been able to do in the last six years on-and-off the pitch.’
Kroenke’s comments highlight how Arsenal’s transformation under Arteta has been built not only on tactical evolution but also on a deliberate long-term cultural rebuild across the entire club.
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What we need to do, while praising Mikel for the outstanding work he has done in the past four seasons, is ensure that what went on before he arrived at the club, is not diminished in any way.
We take the Emirates for granted today and even hope to see it renovated to allow more fans into it.
The cost of building the Emirates should not only be measured in pounds, shillings and pence, but also how it affected what went on both on and off the pitch.
Mikel has not had to deal with that side of things, but what he has done, is fulfilled the promise made that, by leaving the wonderful Highbury stadium, we would be able to compete with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Not only by producing a squad of players that won the PL, but bringing the soul of Highbury finally to the Emirates.
By that I mean the fanbase being as one, along with our own identifiable song “North London Forever”.
We are about to see just how big our club is, when we witness the open top victory parade, where an estimated 500,000 fans will descend upon the borough of Islington… and, of course, does not include the enormous fabvase around the world.
In summary, let’s remember the enormous amount of time, money and hard work before Mikel arrived and allowed him to achieve his goals and recognise the position of the Kronkie family also.
I remember someone on JA saying we would never win the PL with the Kronkies in charge – that’s been proven wrong has it not?!