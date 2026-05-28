Josh Kroenke reflects on what Arsenal had to go back to go forward

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has reflected on the moment he had to explain to his father, Stan Kroenke, that the club required a full reset when Mikel Arteta was appointed manager.

Following several underwhelming seasons under Arsène Wenger, Arsenal parted ways with the French manager in the summer of 2018, with Unai Emery brought in as his successor. Emery spent one season in charge and guided the team to the Europa League final, but he was ultimately replaced by Arteta at the end of 2019.

Arteta arrived after gaining experience as assistant manager at Manchester City, where he worked within one of the most successful structures in English football. That exposure gave him a clear understanding of the standards required at the highest level, standards he felt were not being met at Arsenal at the time.

Cultural Reset at Arsenal

According to Kroenke, the club recognised that bigger changes were needed beyond just managerial appointments, particularly regarding the overall culture within the organisation. He explained that discussions within the ownership group led to the conclusion that Arsenal needed to take a step back to move forward more effectively.

He added that the period leading into late 2019 marked a transition phase, during which it became increasingly clear that structural and cultural changes were essential if the club was to return to competing at the top level consistently.

Arteta’s Appointment and Long Term Vision

When Kroenke met with Arteta, the conversation was not solely focused on tactics and football philosophy, but also on rebuilding the club’s identity and culture. That shared understanding was central to the decision to appoint him as manager.

Speaking via the Daily Mail, Kroenke said:

‘In the summer of 2019, that’s when it kind of settled in me and I remember talking to my father saying we probably had to maybe take a step back to eventually go forward.

‘And so when we arrived to that December and it’s kind of a transition period, we could really see that the club was in a place where we needed to really reinvent the culture.

‘And so when I sat with Mikel, you know, he had all of his football tactics, but the conversation that I really recall was one about culture. So to see where we are today is a testament to what Mikel and his staff have been able to do in the last six years on-and-off the pitch.’

Kroenke’s comments highlight how Arsenal’s transformation under Arteta has been built not only on tactical evolution but also on a deliberate long-term cultural rebuild across the entire club.

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