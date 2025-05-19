Josh Kroenke sends a transfer message to the Arsenal faithful

At the weekend, Arsenal finally returned to winning ways by beating a side that has become something of a bogey team. A solitary second-half strike from Declan Rice was enough to secure all three points against Newcastle in the Gunners’ final home game of the season. Having lost to the Magpies three times this campaign, coming out with a win was pivotal in ensuring they did not complete a clean sweep. The victory also secured Champions League football for Arsenal for a third consecutive season, following seven years without featuring in the competition.

A welcome result, but bigger ambitions remain

As significant as that achievement is, the Gunners would have expected more at the start of the campaign. The Premier League title was in sight, just as it had been in the previous two seasons, but once again Arsenal fell short. A key reason for this was the lack of personnel, both in terms of quantity and quality. This was particularly evident in the league where the title challenge faltered. It is an issue that must be addressed during the summer, with the need for a striker emerging as a clear priority.

With that in mind, supporters would have been encouraged by comments made by Josh Kroenke in Sunday’s matchday programme.

Kroenke pledges investment as fans demand action

“We plan to invest to get behind winning and doing better next season,” as per Arsenal media. “We’re delighted we have our sporting director, Andrea, who will play an important role in this. He is part of a unified and strong team, supported by the board, who are crystal clear on exactly what we need to do and the way in which we want to do it. The right way. The Arsenal way.”

It is fair to say the owners are not the most popular figures among the Arsenal support. Since their full takeover in 2018, they have frequently come under heavy criticism from fans. While that criticism has quietened in recent seasons due to the team’s improved competitiveness, pressure has begun to mount once again.

The club’s failure to strengthen in January led to renewed scrutiny. Many believe Arsenal could have secured silverware had they responded to Mikel Arteta’s calls for reinforcements. Instead, the squad was left short and subsequently hampered by a string of injuries, much to the frustration of the fanbase.

In spite of that growing agitation, Kroenke’s comments will surely have struck a chord. Whether he stays true to his promise remains to be seen, but early indications suggest Arsenal will spend significantly this summer.

As we await the potential arrival of key targets, should there be reason for excitement at Josh Kroenke’s comments? Thoughts down below Gooners!!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…