Journalist advocates for Arsenal to pursue Bundesliga forward in the summer

Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has voiced strong support for Arsenal’s potential move to sign RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, describing the Dutchman as precisely the profile the Gunners require to elevate their attacking options. Watts, who has closely tracked Arsenal’s transfer activity, emphasised that Simons’ versatility and creativity could address a critical need in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Watts highlighted Simons’ ability to operate both as a winger and a central playmaker, offering tactical flexibility. “He’s the type of player that I really think they need to add to the squad,” Watts wrote in his Daily Briefing column, stressing that Arsenal’s summer business should extend beyond securing a striker. The 21-year-old’s capacity to “do something out of nothing in the final third” aligns with Watts’ belief that the current squad lacks unpredictability in advanced areas.

While acknowledging Simons’ likely £60m+ price tag, Watts cautioned that Arsenal’s budget—already strained by priorities such as a striker, midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and a backup goalkeeper—could complicate a deal. However, he argued that the investment would be justified, particularly if the club generated funds through player sales. Watts also noted that Simons’ arrival would alleviate reliance on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, distributing creative responsibilities more evenly.

Watts referenced Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as another potential target capable of injecting flair into Arsenal’s attack. However, he maintained that Simons’ proven output—9 goals and 15 assists for Leipzig this season—makes him a standout candidate.

As Arsenal prepare for a pivotal transfer window, Watts’ endorsement underscores Simons’ potential to transform their attacking dynamics. Whether the Gunners can outmanoeuvre rivals and meet PSG’s demands remains a key storyline to follow.

