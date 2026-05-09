Journalist argues that Declan Rice still needs to go to the next level 

Declan Rice is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football, and the England international continues to demonstrate his importance to Arsenal during what could become a historic season for the club. The midfielder has played a major role in Arsenal’s pursuit of both the Premier League title and the Champions League trophy.

Rice has delivered several influential performances throughout the campaign and has often stepped up during crucial moments to help the Gunners secure important victories. His leadership, defensive strength and ability to contribute in attack have made him one of the most valuable players in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

There is a growing belief that Rice could become a strong contender for individual awards if Arsenal complete a successful season. Winning the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup in the same year would almost certainly place him in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

Questions Raised About Elite Status

Despite his impressive form, not everyone believes Rice has fully reached the elite level occupied by some of football’s greatest midfielders. While many supporters and pundits consider him among the best in the world already, some still feel there are areas of his game that can improve further.

According to The Daily Mail, Ian Ladyman believes Rice remains a top-class player but has not yet demonstrated the same level of control and authority shown by legendary midfielders from previous generations.

Speaking about the Arsenal midfielder, Ladyman said: “I don’t think he gets hold of games, I am talking about an elite level.

“I am talking about Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard level, central midfield players who would bend games to their will.”

Ladyman also suggested that Rice still needs to dominate difficult matches more consistently for both Arsenal and England before he can be placed in that category.

Comparisons With Legendary Midfielders

Continuing his assessment, Ladyman added: “I don’t see enough games for Arsenal or for England where I come away thinking: ‘Declan Rice, wow!’

“For example, against Newcastle, that game was very, very nervy. You have got to have someone that can calm things down.”

He continued: “Roy Keane could do it. The greatest thing about him was that he kept his standards high when everyone else’s would drop. I might be in the minority here, but personally, I want to see a little more of that from Declan Rice.”

Despite the criticism, Rice remains one of Arsenal’s most influential players and will continue to be central to the club’s ambitions during the remainder of the season.