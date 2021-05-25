Journalist – Arsenal is in talks to sign Bundesliga defender

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as they bid to rebuild their team in the coming weeks.

The Gunners ended this campaign outside the European places, a first in 25 seasons.

They will now look to bolster their squad again so they can challenge for the top four next season.

Several positions at the Emirates need bolstering but the departure of David Luiz has made signing a new centre-back an important part of their plan.

They have a list of targets which includes Brighton’s Ben White among other players.

Italian journalist, Gianluigi Longari, has now revealed that they are pursuing a deal for Tapsoba.

The 22-year-old Burkinabe star is one of the top young defenders in Germany and has shown great promise at Leverkusen.

He doesn’t have the experience that Luiz brought into the Arsenal dressing room, but the talent is there to see and Mikel Arteta can help him become a star of the future.

Longari took to his Twitter account to reveal Arsenal’s interest and tweeted:

“#Arsenal on talk for Bayer Leverkusen CB Edmond #Tapsoba. He’s on the top of #Gunners list. @tvdellosport”

Arteta’s summer transfer budget remains unclear, but they should be able to afford him.