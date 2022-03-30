Journalist believes Arsenal is not good enough for striker target

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the attacker could leave PSV when this campaign finishes.

That means he would exit the Dutch club when Arsenal is looking to bolster their attack and he might make the move to the Emirates.

But other top clubs want to sign him too and a move to the Emirates will depend on if Arsenal impresses him the most.

A journalist believes they are a level below a club he should move to. FC Afkicken’s Bruce Tol believes he should join a side like Manchester City.

In the latest episode of their podcast, he said: “I’d rather watch those absolute top clubs, you know? I’d rather watch Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, who, of course, were also linked with him. But then I think it’s quite difficult to go there.

“Arsenal are just a bit below the European top, and I think that category of club would be a really good fit. Maybe he’ll come into his own in the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every individual has their opinion on Arsenal as a club, but we remain one of England’s traditional big sides, regardless.

We may not be playing in the Champions League regularly, but players know playing at the Emirates is a big deal and we will always attract top talents.