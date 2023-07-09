Journalist believes Arsenal’s asking price could frustrate their efforts to sell Balogun

Journalist Ryan Taylor has shed light on Arsenal’s plans regarding Folarin Balogun, with reports suggesting that the club values the American forward at £50 million. Balogun impressed during his loan spell at Reims last season, emerging as one of the top scorers in Europe.

Having exceeded expectations, Balogun no longer desires a loan move and is seeking a permanent transfer away from Arsenal. However, the Gunners do not view him as their primary striker option, leading them to put him on the market for a sale before the transfer window closes.

Balogun’s exceptional performances last season have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, and Arsenal is likely to receive offers. Nonetheless, Taylor believes that Arsenal’s asking price might deter potential suitors, potentially leading them to look elsewhere for striking options.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“They are looking at him, from what I understand. I’ve had conversations about Balogun’s future. There are a lot of clubs informed on his situation. Palace are one, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, Leipzig, AC Milan, but I think ultimately, the price tag’s going to prove complicated for a lot of these clubs because Arsenal know he’s a really talented player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a top talent and everyone knows this, but it would be hard for us to earn £50m from his departure.

The striker will do well at a smaller club, but we must lower our expectations as soon as possible so that offers will start coming in for his signature.

