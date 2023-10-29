Journalist calls for more respect for Arsenal man at national team level

Gabriel Jesus is no doubt one of the best players at Arsenal and the Brazilian is a player the club’s supporters love to see on the pitch every time.

He is also a regular for the Brazil national team and features prominently for them, but it is hard for him to replicate his club form on the international stage.

Jesus is not the only footballer who has this problem. Still, it has bred discontent in his country as many Brazilian fans believe the attacker could do better than he does. He especially needs to replicate his club form on the international stage.

But one journalist has defended him.

“Gabriel, as a figure, as this divisor of opinions, I think that the hate on him is absolutely disproportionate,” said TNT Sports’ Fred Caldeira.

“Even more so than those who follow European football. If I go there, stumble on the corner, the guy who only watches the World Cup, he doesn’t like Gabriel Jesus in the national team, ok, no problem. Now, who follows European football? Gabriel has more goals in the Champions League than Adriano Imperador. Gabriel is the second Brazilian with more goals in the history of the Premier League, behind only Roberto Firmino.

“He would be a starter in most of the main European football clubs. Take Manchester City, Barcelona. Liverpool, I think he would be. You will count on your fingers the European football teams that Gabriel would not be or would not fight to be a starter.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Several footballers struggle on the international stage and do not do well for their countries compared to their form at the club level.

However, Jesus deserves more respect because he remains one of the players flying the Brazilian flag all over the world and does his best for his nation when he plays as well.