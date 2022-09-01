Journalist claims Arsenal is targeting a last minute deal for a winger

Arsenal could be one of the busiest clubs in these last hours of the transfer window.

After making a superb start to the season, Mikel Arteta’s side has suffered some injuries in midfield and they look light on the wing after allowing Nicolas Pepe to leave on loan.

Reports claim they are interested in a move for Douglas Luiz and have tabled a bid for him already.

However, the midfielder might not be the only player that joins them.

After failing to sign Raphinha, Arsenal remains keen to bolster their squad with a new winger.

The football journalist Rudy Galetti has now revealed that they plan on getting one in before the window closes, as reported by Sport Witness.

He says they have several names on their list, and one of them is their long-term target, Noa Lang.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to bolster our squad with the best players we can get in this window because that would be the key to maintaining our momentum.

There are 33 more matches to go before the Premier League season ends, and we must have enough depth to sustain our push for a title.

Lang is a decent winger, and he has been on our radar for some time, so he would be a good player to add to our current options.