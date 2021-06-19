Journalist claims Arsenal summer signing is a matter of days away

Kristof Terreur has claimed that Arsenal are confident of wrapping up the signature of Albert Sambi Lokonga, and that it could be completed any day now.

The youngster has earned his place as Anderlecht’s club captain despite only being 21 years-old, having shown maturity beyond his years, and could bring some more leadership to our first-team squad.

We have been linked with his signature in recent weeks, and reports in Belgium claim that we are pretty certain of completing the deal, with one reporter going as far as to say that the move could be a matter of days away.

“Arsenal don’t have a lot of competition, so they’re quite sure they’ll get him,” Terreur told The Football Terrace. “It’s one that, if it doesn’t happen on Monday, it will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or the Monday after.”

It remains to be seen whether we will be looking at signing more central midfielders this summer, with Joe Willock expected to get his chance in the coming season.

We’ve already lost Dani Ceballos who returned to Real Madrid at the end of his second loan-stint, while Granit Xhaka could well leave the club also, which would leave just Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny as our senior options in the middle.

